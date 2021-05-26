A former assistant of pro-Beijing lawmaker Starry Lee and a volunteer have been jailed for eight months for bribing voters in a Legislative Council by-election in March 2018.

Wong Wai-ha, 54, was an assistant to Lee at the time, and Deng Yimei, 44, was a resident group volunteer from Sham Shui Po’s Hoi Lai Estate. Lee is the chair of the pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong political party, or DAB for short.

Wong and Deng were found to have handed out gift bags containing HK$100 (US$13) worth of food and household items to those who voted for DAB candidate Vincent Cheng.

The pair’s bail applications were rejected.

In mitigation, lawyers for Wong and Deng said they both moved to Hong Kong from the mainland, where there was no culture of democracy or elections, and asked the court to consider their ignorance of the law.

Deng’s WhatsApp messages urging people to vote for Cheng had little effect on voters, and she had told them the gift bags were not related to the election, her lawyer said. The act of handing out gift bags had started long before the election, and Deng was a low-level volunteer who had no monetary interest in the case, the lawyer added.

Her lawyer submitted mitigation letters from her children, her mother-in-law and other relatives as well as from a pastor and the Society for Community Organization.

Wong’s lawyer said she moved to Hong Kong in 2009 and has been contributing to her community, especially to new immigrants.

She has breast cancer and has not been receiving the appropriate medication during her two weeks in custody, and the Correctional Services Department should give the suitable instructions should she be jailed, the lawyer said.

Wong lives on government support and has been raising her children alone since her divorce in 2014, according to her lawyer. Her daughter was studying in Taiwan, and her son was in his first year of secondary school in Hong Kong.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play