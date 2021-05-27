Talks between top Chinese and American trade representatives may only be a gesture before war, a veteran China watcher has said.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai held their first call on Thursday, as both sides described the talks as candid, pragmatic and constructive.

The call was more of a polite gesture before going to war, instead of a sign of bilateral relations turning positive, said veteran China watcher Johnny Lau. China and the U.S. have both made plans ahead over trade, Lau said.

Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi recently visited Russia, Slovenia and Croatia, while Washington was securing allies such as the European Union and Japan, he said.

The U.S. may not be able to easily crush China’s economy even with the help of the E.U., Lau said.

Clemson University economics associate professor Kevin Tsui said the talks were not surprising, as it was expected that the Biden administration would change the policy of the previous administration, and seek consensus with allies in the fight against China.

There were also voices in the U.S. that believed the trade war had damaged not just Beijing but also Washington, so the new administration may be open to talks on purely economic items that were mutually beneficial, Tsui said.

The House Committee on Ways and Means earlier this month criticized China’s unfair trade practice, which Tai said the U.S. “will not hesitate to call out China’s coercive and unfair trade practices that harm American workers, undermine the multilateral system, or violate basic human rights.”

Tsui said China would not surrender on issues related to sovereignty, but it may be willing to improve on issues such as labor, in face of the U.S. criticism.

The thawing of U.S.-China trade relations would help with the rebound of the international economy, which both sides needed, Tsui said. China needed imports of energy as factories were often suspended from working, and the U.S. wanted China to buy its products, he explained.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play