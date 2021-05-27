Hong Kong police have banned the Hong Kong Alliance from holding a march and a rally for the 32nd anniversary of June 4, the group’s convenor Leung Kam-wai confirmed on Thursday. It marks the second consecutive year the annual vigil has been outlawed.

In a letter to the group, the police chief rejected their application to hold a march and public rally on Sunday and the annual vigil for the Tiananmen Square massacre next Friday, citing the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing rules that prohibit public gatherings of more than four.

Speaking at the Legislative Council on Thursday, Secretary for Security John Lee warned that both activities constitute unauthorized assemblies and those who participate will violate the law. The court has handed down jail sentences to participants, whether or not the events involve violent acts, he added.

Lee warned citizens not to challenge the laws, including the national security law, the Public Order Ordinance and the social distancing rules. He refused to discuss if calling for an end to one-party dictatorship in China constitutes a violation of the national security law. “Anyone should be responsible for their own actions. We will deal seriously with acts that might constitute a crime, especially under the national security law,” he stressed.

The decision came after a meeting between the group’s representatives and police officers earlier this week, where authorities also asked questions about the group’s recent activities and their missions.

Police refused to issue a notice of no objection, as they claimed the additional conditions do not help maintain public order and safety or protect others’ rights and freedom.

Last summer, thousands showed up at Victoria Park to commemorate the tragedy even though the government banned the event for the first time in 30 years on grounds of public health. Pro-democracy figures who attended the rally, including Joshua Wong and Lester Shum, were convicted of unauthorized assembly charges.

Macao authorities have also banned the Macau Union of Democratic Development from holding a vigil for the event, citing the pandemic. It also accused the event of subverting the state and undermining “one country, two systems” by using terms such as “massacre.”

