Singapore has surpassed Hong Kong for the first time in a global index which measures the resilience of business environments in various countries and territories.

The city-state scored a first as Asia’s most resilient region in this year’s rankings, rising 10 places to rank 12 overall, as measured by the American mutual insurance company FM Global. The rise was due to FM Global incorporating new and more incisive global earthquake data into the 2021 index calculations, the company said.

Hong Kong dropped seven places from 19 to 26 on the Resilience Index, mainly because of increased risk arising from political tensions, FM Global said. In a subranking on political risk, Hong Kong dropped 56 places to 81. The drop reflected Hong Kong’s tense relations with mainland China and its active pro-democracy movement, the company explained.

Under the index, China was divided into three territories due to disparate exposure to natural hazards like wind, floods and earthquakes. The central and western parts of the country dropped six spots to 71 on increased earthquake exposure. Eastern regions fell nine places to 77, weighed down by a lack of oil supply and the possibility of prices rising sharply, as well worsened control over corruption.

The top-ranked country was Denmark, up from third place, as FM Global praised its quality of life, education, health care and income equality. Measures on economic productivity, fire risk quality and oil intensity to prevent vulnerability to oil shocks contributed to Denmark’s rise on the index.

Norway and Luxembourg occupied the second and third places respectively.

FM Global compiles the index based on 12 factors reflecting the countries’ economic, risk quality and supply chain conditions. It used data from 130 countries and territories in the current assessment.

