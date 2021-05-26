China’s Guangdong province has reported six new COVID-19 infections, including two asymptomatic cases from Shenzhen’s container port area.

The two cases in Shenzhen, reported by authorities late on Tuesday, followed five other confirmed cases that had been reported in recent days. All seven cases were asymptomatic and came from the city’s Yantian International Container Terminals.

The outbreak prompted authorities to order close to 7,400 Yantian residents to take compulsory daily COVID-19 tests for a week.

Three other cases were reported in the provincial capital of Guangzhou between Tuesday and Wednesday. They included a 74-year-old woman, her 11-year-old grandson and her 38-year-old daughter-in-law, officials said, adding that the older woman had had breakfast with another infected person earlier.

Another case was reported in the southwestern city of Maoming and involved a 47-year-old woman who delivered food to an infected man in Guangzhou last Wednesday.

Amid the latest outbreak, Shenzhen University announced that it would offer free lychees as a reward for students and teachers who took the COVID-19 vaccines. The institute said it had so far administered 60,000 doses to some 32,000 people.

