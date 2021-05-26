The organizer of Hong Kong’s annual vigil to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown has asked the government for an exemption from social distancing rules so that this year’s gathering can go ahead.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China said in a statement to Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung that it was hoping to host a march on Sunday and the annual vigil on June 4.

The group said it hoped Hong Kong residents could commemorate the crackdown “in a lawful, peaceful and safe environment” as the city’s COVID-19 situation continued to improve.

“[The vigil] has been an indispensable collective memory among Hongkongers over the past 31 years,” it said.

The group has applied for a letter of no objection from the police but has not received a decision as of Wednesday. Cheung has the power to override police decisions to ban activities for social distancing reasons, according to Hong Kong laws.

Last month, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department said it would stop processing the alliance’s application to hold the vigil at Victoria Park because of the pandemic.

Leung Kam-wai, the convenor for the alliance’s secretariat, said he could not predict the outcome but was trying every means to hold the vigil this year.

Since Beijing imposed a national security law in Hong Kong last June, there have been concerns over whether the vigil could be considered “subversive.” Slogans calling for an end to China’s one-party rule were commonly chanted at the events.

While officials in Hong Kong have not been explicit about the possibility of vigil attendants contravening the national security law, Macao police has banned the event this year on both pandemic and national security grounds.

The event’s organizers in Macao have been told that their slogans were subversive and their description of the crackdown as a “massacre” were damaging to Beijing’s authority.

Au Kam-san, one of the organizers and a Macao legislator, said he would lodge an appeal with the enclave’s top court.

