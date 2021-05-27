“I am already put to death,” said Sun Dawu, an outspoken rural entrepreneur who is being tried for provoking trouble and disturbing public order, among other charges.

Sun could face up to 25 years in jail if convicted of charges that include illegal mining, encroachment on state farmland and obstruction of public service over a land dispute with a state farm.

Speaking at a meeting on Saturday before his trial at the court of Gaobeidian in Hebei province, Sun said the sentencing does not matter, as long as it respects the facts. “My family members are at the detention center. I am extremely worried, but what can I do?” he asked, according to Civil Rights and Livelihood Watch, a website on Chinese human rights.

Sun said he is willing to take responsibility, even for the severe crimes. In return, he hopes the authorities will withdraw charges against 19 of his family members and employees, who were also arrested and detained in November 2020. “They are just hostages,” he stressed.

Investigators told him in April they were willing to give him an opportunity and let him go with a fine. “We have four to five billion yuan (US$625 to 782 million) in assets and we can afford debts of a billion,” he added.

Sun said he and his wife have been members of the Chinese Communist Party for 36 years, yet they never pocketed any money. “We are people who have made contributions to society,” he said, before bursting into tears. Family members at the meeting also cried.

“We did make mistakes,” said Sun. He noted that sources online blamed his group for the land dispute. “We are a typical corporation that is based on socialism. We started our business with passion and ideals. But now I have become a criminal,” he said. “This company does not have shares. We all take a salary. It is a unique business model I created. We share our wealth.”

He also mentioned the degrading treatment he faced in detention. He is not allowed to eat meat and has to wear a black face covering whenever he leaves the designated location for residential surveillance, even for a medical appointment.

He was monitored by eight people, who switched shifts every two hours. Without a window, he has not seen the sunlight for three months. “The mental torture has pushed me to my limit,” Sun added. Life under surveillance “is worse than death” and he vowed to go on a hunger strike to demand changes to the arrangement.

