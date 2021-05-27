An anti-vice raid that exposed a senior Hong Kong police officer patronizing an unlicensed massage parlor took place during office hours, an investigation by Apple Daily and local media reports showed.

The police descended on Viet Spa on a Friday, and witnesses cited by local news agency FactWire claimed the inspection happened in the afternoon, suggesting that officer Frederic Choi had visited the establishment during office hours.

FactWire found that residents of the Wan Chai neighborhood, where the spa was located, were discussing the raid on social media on the afternoon of March 19.

Choi, 51, is second-in-command at the police’s national security unit. He has been on leave after being found at the spa, where his anti-vice colleagues arrested six women on suspicion of prostitution.

Earlier, the police chief Chris Tang said no evidence was found to prove Choi had engaged in any illegal or immoral acts inside the premises.

According to an unnamed source, Choi was being served by a mainland-born Hong Kong resident inside the spa, which was less than a kilometer away from the city’s police headquarters. “He thought no one would know,” the source said.

The police force is reportedly facing calls from within for Choi to step down from the key post, set up as part of sweeping national security laws imposed by Beijing last year.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play