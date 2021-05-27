More than 34,000 people have requested to settle in the United Kingdom under a new immigration route offered to Hongkongers, the Home Office says.

British authorities have so far approved about 7,200 applications. Among them, 41% of the dependents are not holders of the British National (Overseas) status or the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passport.

Holders of the BN(O) status and their dependents are eligible for Britain’s new immigration pathway, launched on Jan. 31. It is designed as a “lifeboat” scheme in view of a set of sweeping national security laws imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing.

Hong Kong residents can be jailed if they are deemed “subversive” based on their words and deeds. The laws specifically ask the local authorities to clamp down on the media and the education sector, which Beijing has regarded for years as cradles of dissenting voices and politicians.

The British figures released on Thursday reflect only the situation of the first two months of the scheme. London has said it expects up to a million people to migrate to the U.K. over the next five years via the immigration route, and to bring economic benefits totaling 2.94 billion pounds (US$4.16 billion).

The administration of Boris Johnson has earmarked 43 million pounds to help new immigrants from its former British colony cope with education, housing and employment.

Among the 34,300 applications, 14,300 came from dependents of BN(O) status holders. Slightly more than 20,000 applications originated outside the U.K., with the rest made by those already in the country.

A campaigner who gave his name as “Billy” and had been helping Hongkongers with their applications said he had handled cases of dependents who held Chinese passports.

