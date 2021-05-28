A leading pro-democracy activist’s interviews with international media were among the evidence used to deny her bail in April, according to a court document published on Friday in relation to a national security case.

Claudia Mo, a former journalist who later served as a member of the Legislative Council for the pro-democracy camp, was denied bail in April after the prosecutor contended she “remained vocal and highly influential in both local and international platforms, and had always maintained close connection with the foreign diplomats of various countries.”

The prosecutor shared excerpts of WhatsApp conversations Mo had with reporters from the BBC and the New York Times. In the latter, she was reported to have said: “I definitely feel that Hong Kong is experiencing Cultural Revolution scenarios, Hong Kong-style.”

The prosecutor also said that Mo had, during an interview with Sky News, “irresponsibly and without factual basis, accused the police of sending two undercover police officers disguised as rioters to vandalize shops” at a protest in January 2020.

Senior barrister Hectar Pun, representing Mo, contended that she was entitled to make these comments after obtaining the information “from some news outlets and some witnesses.”

Before denying Mo bail, High Court judge Esther Toh said that she had “always had the upmost respect for journalists, particularly those reporting the news impartially and reflecting the situation accurately and without bias.”

Meanwhile, a separate court document showed that Democratic Party member Andrew Wan was denied bail in March after the prosecutor said that Wan had “demonstrated a persistent and strong devotion to the agenda of “subversion and secession.”

The prosecutor said that “propaganda documents” had been found on Wan’s computer, “calling for the liberation of Hong Kong and the independence of Hong Kong.” The prosecutor added that even after Wan had initially been denied bail in early March, “his personal page on an American paid subscription service platform continued to operate,” an apparent reference to Wan’s Patreon account.

Senior barrister Paul Harris, representing Wan, said that his client “did not mean to paralyze the government by participating in the primaries, and that he is a well-respected person in the community as can be evidenced from the many letters from the community and former Legislative Council members.”

In denying both democrats bail, Toh said that she did not have sufficient grounds for believing that the pair would not continue to commit acts endangering national security if bail was granted.

Wan and Mo are among 47 activists charged with conspiracy to subvert state power in connection with the unofficial primary elections that took place in July 2020. All but 11 of the activists were denied bail in March this year and remain in custody.

