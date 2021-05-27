China’s banking supervisors are investigating an underreported transaction worth 100 billion yuan (US$15.63 billion) between heavily indebted property developer Evergrande Group and the small Shengjing Bank, both listed in Hong Kong and linked to high-profile tycoons.

Smaller banks in the country are under scrutiny as some of them have clinched investments from massive private enterprises. Some companies are also said to have manipulated lending from banks in which they have a key stake. Any failures related to transactions between these banks and companies may therefore damage the financial system, according to reports.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission had launched an investigation into dealings between Evergrande, owned by property tycoon Xu Jiayin, and Shengjing Bank, in which Evergrande had a 36.4% stake, mainland Chinese media reported. Shengjing owned a sizable amount of bonds issued by Evergrande.

The news reports did not specify the nature of the 100 billion yuan transaction.

Xu is known to be closely connected to some of Hong Kong’s biggest property magnates. He belongs to the “Big Dee” Club, which counts among its membership rich businesspeople from Hong Kong and mainland China, including the New World Group’s founder, the late Cheng Yu-tung, and his son Henry Cheng.

Hong Kong-based jewelry chain Chow Tai Fook, also under the Cheng family’s business empire, is a 7.67% shareholder of Shengjing. C C Land’s Zhang Songqiao, another Chinese property tycoon at the club, holds 13.87%.

Chinese Estates Holdings, a Hong Kong-based developer founded by flamboyant tycoon Joseph Lau, once held a near 10% stake in Shengjing. The holdings shrank to below 5% last year, according to Apple Daily.

Evergrande is embroiled in a debt crisis for failing to meet key official benchmarks that aim to prevent property developers from being over-leveraged. Previous reports have suggested the Chinese developer needs to cut its debt by half to return to a healthy state of business.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play