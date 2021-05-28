Figo Chan, the young convenor of Hong Kong’s biggest opposition alliance of political groups, is truly a brave man, a fellow campaigner for democracy has said.

At 25 years old, Chan will have to spend the next 18 months behind bars after his sentencing on Friday on a guilty plea of organizing and inciting others to take part in an Oct. 1, 2019, unauthorized assembly while a citywide anti-government movement was ongoing.

The convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front was among 10 democracy advocates who received jail terms of 14 to 18 months for their roles in the National Day protest.

Following the court’s pronouncement of their sentences, League of Social Democrats chairperson Raphael Wong hailed Chan as genuinely a man of courage. His conduct represented “peaceful, rational and non-violent valor.”

Wong recalled how their friendship started six years ago. It was back in 2015, when localists defending Hong Kong interests were vocal at opposing parallel trading and the bulk purchase of daily necessities by mainland Chinese shoppers.

They branded Chan a “leftard” for speaking out against their action of kicking the shoppers’ luggage, but Wong agreed with Chan’s criticism. As the two shared similar values, Wong invited Chan to work as an intern at the league and later persuaded the latter to join the political group as a member.

Chan helped out in Wong’s campaign for election to the district councils and also worked as assistant for the then lawmaker “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, another member of the league.

So dedicated was the young man to social movements that, for a period of time, he would often sleep overnight in the league’s headquarters.

Wong found that, unlike other youngsters, Chan was quite mature and well-organized.

Prison life would probably be a challenge for Chan, said Wong, who was jailed three times in the past because of civil disobedience protests.

He would not expect Chan to back down under the trying circumstances. “I can only say that Chan has fulfilled his responsibility and his mission, and is a respectable and honorable young man.”

He advised Hong Kong people not to pity Chan for his plight, but to persist in their beliefs. “As long as everyone has the courage to continue on, to speak the truth and stand up for justice, it would be good enough.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play