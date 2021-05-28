Beijing human rights lawyer Tang Jitian is hoping that the authorities can let him fly to Japan on humanitarian grounds to take care of his daughter, who is dangerously ill with tuberculosis.

Tang has been restricted from leaving the country for more than 10 years. The prominent lawyer has defended victims of illegal land requisitions, members of the Falun Gong spiritual group, HIV/AIDS victims and other vulnerable people, and since 2009, he has been arrested a number of times over human rights cases.

It was understood Tang told friends that his daughter, a resident of Japan, had been in hospital for half a month. Her illness was causing fluid retention in the brain, which was in turn putting pressure on the nerves and affecting the waist and legs.

She currently had to be intubated to help her breathe, and needed family members around to take care of her.

Tang tried to contact national security officers of Dongcheng district in Beijing but was told to seek permission instead from the public security bureau in his hometown in Jilin province, which turned him down, Radio France Internationale reported.

He planned to ask the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau and the Ministry of Public Security to protect his basic human rights and approve his departure from the country.

Tang’s daughter was not in a good health condition, Chinese Human Rights Defenders wrote on Twitter, adding that due to brain damage, she was unlikely to regain consciousness. She had not been responding to light or human voices.

Tang had bought an air ticket for a flight to Japan on June 1, although his chances of successfully getting out of China were extremely low, according to the tweet.

He is a well-known rights lawyer in mainland China. In 2013, he was arrested along with three other human rights lawyers when they went to Heilongjiang province to look for Falun Gong followers who had gone missing.

All four lawyers were tortured while in captivity. Beatings left Tang with cracked teeth and 10 broken ribs. The others suffered a fractured breastbone or were covered in bruises.

In 2016, Tang was involved in a suspicious car accident that physically devastated him further.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play