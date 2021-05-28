Ten Hong Kong democracy advocates, including Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, on Friday received prison terms of 14 to 18 months for their roles in an unauthorized assembly that took place on Oct. 1, 2019, at the height of a citywide anti-government movement.

All admitted last week to organizing the unauthorized protest on China’s National Day more than a year ago.

District Court Judge Amanda Woodcock emphasized that their rally was held at a time when incidents of social unrest occurred almost on a daily basis. In sentencing, the court needed to consider the background of the event, but not the political beliefs of the defendants, she said.

The longest jail sentence, of 18 months, was meted out to Figo Chan, convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front; and former lawmakers Lee Cheuk-yan, “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung and Albert Ho.

Ho, a solicitor by profession, was earlier given a suspended sentence for another protest-related offense dated Aug. 31, 2019. He would be jailed for 18 months this time as the judge said the Oct. 1 case was serious and involved violence.

LaI, together with former lawmakers Yeung Sum and Cyd Ho, were handed jail terms of 14 months and ordered to be remanded in prison immediately.

Another former lawmaker, Sin Chung-kai, and Richard Tsoi of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China were sentenced to 14 months suspended for two years.

Activist Avery Ng was given 14 months, plus an additional 14 days for violating a probationary order.

Among the 10 defendants, four were previously sentenced to jail in relation to two other cases of unauthorized assembly that happened on Aug. 8 and 31, 2019.

Lee would be imprisoned for 20 months in total over three cases, Leung for 22 months over two cases, and Ho for a year over two cases. Lai would be kept behind bars for 20 months over two cases.

Woodcock said the sentencing in the current case must pose a deterrent effect, and that immediate custody was the appropriate sentence.

She told the court that the Basic Law protected the public’s rights to speech, demonstration and assembly, but these rights were not absolute.

The judge noted how a large crowd had gathered on National Day with emotions running high. She said the risk of violence was imminent due to the agitated state of the people, and that was undoubtedly an aggravating factor in committing the offense of unauthorized assembly.

Woodcock described the event organizer’s claim of a “peaceful and rational” as naive, saying that in reality, the unauthorized assembly degenerated into violence and damage, causing severe disruption to traffic.

On Friday morning before the sentences were handed down, family and friends in court cheered the defendants on as they entered the premises.

Chan chanted “Commemorate June 4 and speak up on July 1” and “Keep it up, Hongkongers” in the courtroom. Leung also shouted “don’t forget June 4” before the day’s proceedings started.

