A shepherd who saved mountain trail runners in a weekend Chinese ultramarathon disaster where 21 people died changed his story regarding the weather in the area.

The fickle weather accounts by local shepherd Zhu Keming raised suspicions that local authorities in Gansu province were trying to cover up mistakes by manipulating the narrative of a tragedy which shook the country.

Zhu, who saved six of the trail runners, previously said in an interview with mainland newspaper Xinjing that the weather on the day was not good, with low temperatures and visibility, rain and hail, but that such conditions were “quite common” locally.

However, a day later, the shepherd was quoted by state media as saying “when things went wrong on the day, the weather was unusual” and that “such weather is rarely seen, very rarely.”

On May 22, Zhu was with his flock of sheep in a high-altitude mountain range in Gansu when he heard calls for help. A 100-kilometer (62-mile) trail race was happening at the time when temperatures took a dive. Organizers called off the event, but not before hypothermia had hit some of the runners and others had gone missing.

Zhu proceeded to lead a group of trail runners into a cave for warmth and saved their lives by doing so. People from his village helped by bringing in warm clothes and joining in search efforts. Other athletes were not so fortunate, as 21 died, including some of China’s top trail runners.

The mountainous terrain was considered dangerous before. In the toughest leg where most of the athletes ran into trouble, the course climbed 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) to an elevation of around 2,200 meters and had no support staff from the event organizers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Former Nanfang Zhoumo journalist Chu Chaoxin on Wednesday wrote on social media that if bad weather was common in the area, then long-distance trail races should not be held there. For the past three marathons to have taken place without incident just meant people were lucky before, and to continue such an event, “death was inevitable.”

Chu queried why organizers and sponsors insisted on pressing ahead despite consistently bad weather, and wondered if they were not aware of dangers such as hypothermia if runners were to be caught in low temperatures. He said that the 21 deaths were due to human error.

The journalist also queried why Zhu changed his description of the local weather and gave contradictory information.

“According to reliable sources, the shepherd’s changing of his line to say that the day’s weather was uncommon was due to manipulation by local authorities,” Chu posted again on social media on Thursday.

Doubts also revolve around whether the organizer, Gansu Shengjing Sports Culture Development Co, is actually qualified to hold such an event. Mainland media discovered that the company shut its doors four days after the disaster. It was run by a husband-and-wife team who had hired temporary, hourly rated staff to manage the whole event.

According to the reports, a man surnamed Wang, who was supposed to be the trail course supervisor, said that he was not an employee of the company but was just “there to help out.” The course was marked by little pieces of red cloth tied around tall grass or rocks. Wang cut a media interview short after saying that he had been under immense pressure since the deaths occurred.

