Jailed activist Figo Chan expressed his gratitude to Hong Kong people for their decades-long struggle for democracy in the city, predicting that the “seeds planted yesterday will surely become the harvest in the future.”

Chan, 25, was on Friday sentenced to 18 months in prison for hosting an illegal assembly on Oct. 1, 2019, as the city was racked by anti-government protests sparked by a now-mothballed bill that could have enabled authorities to extradite Hongkongers to mainland China.

The current convener of the rally organizer Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), Chan had been arrested multiple times for hosting demonstrations, as part of attempts to crack down on pro-democracy activism in the former British colony.

In an open letter dated last Saturday, Chan thanked Hong Kong people for letting the world see the hard work of Hong Kong people, and for pushing the Hong Kong government to withdraw the controversial legislation.

“I am really proud and moved,” he said in the letter, although pro-democracy politicians and activists have been imprisoned one after another because of the Beijing-imposed national security law.

“The struggle for democracy does not happen overnight,” he said. “As long as we stick to our beliefs, walk side by side and stand firm against adversity, we will surely meet one day.”

“I still insist that the CHRF will not disband until the last moment,” he added, appealing to people to continue to speak up and to work hard for those in prison, for those who are leaving Hong Kong, for freedom and for Hong Kong itself.

