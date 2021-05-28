Three university students and graduates of journalism say they will stay with their choice of profession in the face of career prospects made uncertain by a national security law foisted on Hong Kong by Beijing.

Press freedom in Hong Kong may have been damaged, but Kathy and Chloe, both Year 3 journalism students at Hong Kong Baptist University, and fresh graduate Chris have resolved to soldier on.

“To be a reporter is to witness history,” Chris told Apple Daily. “I am willing to witness the end of press freedom” in Hong Kong.

From being chroniclers of the news, Hong Kong media workers in the past couple of years have become the news themselves. At the public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong, for instance, freelance producer Bao Choy was fined HK$6,000 (US$770) in April for breaching the Road Traffic Ordinance. She was found guilty of using a false statement to access the government’s vehicle license database to produce a documentary about alleged police misconduct during a bloody mob attack on pro-democracy protesters in Yuen Long in 2019.

Both Chloe and Kathy acknowledged that the hard reality of journalists being roughed up by police during citywide demonstrations in 2019 was instrumental in most of their classmates deciding whether to join the profession.

At the time, Chloe was a reporter and editor on the editorial board of the university’s student union. She visited protest sites and covered the developments, and also edited the news before publishing it online. “It was the first time I realized that record-keeping was a serious thing,” she said.

During the same months-long protests, police arrested a classmate, and since then Chloe had prepared herself for the same fate, by passing her personal information to her elder brother.

Nevertheless, news about the police knocking on the doors of young Hongkongers and arresting them would still give her sleepless nights.

Chloe used to work as a part-time editor on the Apple Daily website. She could feel the pressure, she said, after Commissioner of Police Chris Tang in April called out the newspaper for disseminating “fake news” by publishing a front-page photo of children playing with toy guns at celebrations of National Security Education Day.

She could not help but worry that any of her mistakes at work would come in for criticism by the authorities. Press freedom should be about being worry-free when covering the news, she said.

Chloe felt that the blurring of lines between the identity of a reporter and that of an interviewee, and even fuzzy details about a news incident, had become an expedient way of defending press freedom in Hong Kong nowadays.

Her university schoolmate Kathy said that she made up her mind to embark on a future in journalism after feeling touched by the reporters who persevered with their coverage of July 21, 2019, mayhem in Yuen Long despite being beaten by the white-shirted mob, which was armed with sticks and metal rods.

Yet, she struggled with her career choice when the authorities implemented the national security law last summer.

Kathy recalled how, on the first day the law was implemented, she hesitated to go out for reporting and sought advice from her mother, who told her to make her own decision.

In the end, she chose to stay at home, a decision that caused her to rethink whether she was cut out to be a journalist.

Many of her classmates had made up their minds not to join the media industry after graduation, including some who had reported on the anti-extradition bill protests two years ago, Kathy said.

She had not made up her mind yet, she said, and hoped to find an answer through the internship she would be undertaking before her fourth year of studies.

As for Chris, the new Baptist University graduate of this year, a responsibility to the next generation was the motive behind her staying the course, when she realized that the government had begun to promote patriotism to schoolchildren.

“I am worried about where information for the next generation will come from,” Chris said.

She expected to see more red lines and more taboos, but at the same time, there were still many journalists striving to safeguard press freedom in the city.

Her determination to join their ranks is clear — the young Chris, fresh out of university, has submitted more than 40 applications to get a job as a journalist.

