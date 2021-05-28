An attempt by the Chinese military to show off a blowgun that could purportedly fire arrows laced with anesthetic fell flat as internet users poked fun at the “gimcrack and outdated” equipment.

The weapon was flaunted in a video played on a Chinese state-run military television channel on Tuesday as part of the reporting on a competition among scouts in the 82nd Group Army of the People’s Liberation Army.

One of the weapons the scouts used in their contest was the blowgun, reported China Central Television Channel 7, which was devoted to coverage of PLA activities. It was a simple tool consisting of a long narrow tube that could fire light projectiles such as darts.

One could fell his enemy by hitting the latter’s face and neck, Major Liu Limin, 34, said on the TV program.

“We first apply anesthetic to the projectiles and then blow them at the face of a person, aiming at important parts including the throat and the eyes. It would be a silent killer,” Liu said.

Netizens did not agree with the touted power of the weapon. One person described it as “vintage,” which was an implicit way of mocking the weapon as outdated, while another doubted its effectiveness in a war zone.

Another netizen said that the use of the blowgun would only backfire, as the enemy would still take a minute or two to die even if the projectile carried the most powerful anesthetic in a large dosage.

“The only effect of using a blowgun would be to attract bullets in return,” the netizen wrote, calling it nothing but gimcrack.

