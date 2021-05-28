Press freedom in Hong Kong is alive, according to local, mainland Chinese and foreign journalists who advise news workers in the city not to give up hope of reporting the truth.

The stance was a common thread running through interviews that Apple Daily did with several local and non-local journalists. All felt that the city’s media freedom was not dead yet, notwithstanding various happenings in the past year which had dealt forceful blows to the local industry.

Some of those damaging incidents were the implementation of national security laws since last June, a police raid on Apple Daily headquarters in August, mass layoffs from the news department of broadcaster iCable in December, and the court conviction of Radio Television Hong Kong’s freelance producer Bao Choy in April for making false declarations while checking vehicle registrations.

An independent journalist in mainland China called Lin (not her real name) insisted that news freedom was surviving against all odds.

“Freedom of the press in Hong Kong is not dead. It is human nature to pursue the truth,” Lin said.

“There is still hope for Hong Kong as long as there are journalists who persist in their work. Hong Kong’s freedom of the press should not be compared to mainland China. The city should not be compared to what is worse, but with its old self. We have to fight hard to regain the freedom we have lost. If you compare yourself with a worse place, you will surely regress.”

Lin shared her experience of being jailed for a news report about human rights.

“At first, I was so angry because I had done nothing wrong at all. Later, I felt sad and reflected on my duty as a journalist and my original desire, which was to remind [the country] to correct its mistakes, because I want [the country] to improve.”

She advised newcomers to the field to stand firm on not writing any lies and to respect the truth, as it was about being responsible, not only to one’s generation but also to the next.

Foreigner Dennis Agbayani (not his real name) worked in South Korea and Taiwan before his job took him to Hong Kong. He was at the reporting front line during anti-extradition bill protests in 2019 and was injured by the police’s pepper spray and rubber bullets.

Last year, Agbayani left the city because immigration authorities denied him the renewal of his work visa without giving any reasons. He believed that the decision was related to his critical comments on Hong Kong politics.

Agbayani’s experience showed that foreign journalists were not spared the crackdown amid the authorities’ tightening grip.

Hong Kong’s press freedom had retreated, Agbayani said, but he would still give it six out of 10 points “because Apple Daily remains in operation.”

He continued: “This is the hope for Hong Kong. If Apple Daily is really forced to close down one day, I believe Hong Kong’s freedom of the press will really be dead.”

Local journalists interviewed by Apple Daily held mixed views about the Hong Kong media.

An independent reporter said that he would give only two points out of 10, although Hong Kong was still better than Myanmar and the Philippines as the city continued to draw attention from the international society.

Experienced newsman Kwan Chun-hoi, who founded online media outlet HK Feature in 2019 to nurture citizen journalists, said he could see the vast difference in freedom enjoyed by Hong Kong reporters in the past and at present.

Kwan believed that some room remained for local media to perform its duties. “Unless no one wants to be a journalist or to report any more, then press freedom will be dead in Hong Kong.”

Retiree Ching Cheong advised journalists “not to retreat, to adhere to professional reporting, to write and record what has happened and to monitor the government.”

Ching was chief correspondent of Singapore broadsheet The Straits Times and stationed in China when Chinese authorities detained him in 2005 on allegations of spying for Taiwan. He was imprisoned for five years.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play