A 21-year-old Hong Kong man was sentenced to 51 months in prison on Friday for taking part in an anti-government protest when he was a teenager, a punishment that the judge called a “wake-up call” to troublemakers.

Lee Ho-ming was 19 when he took part in a violent demonstration in Tuen Mun on Sept. 21, 2019, and he has since expressed regret for his actions according to his probation report. Lee pleaded guilty to rioting and possessing offensive weapons in public places during the demonstration.

In handing down the lengthy jail term, Deputy District Judge Lily Wong noted that Lee was at the forefront during a standoff with police, and was equipped with a trekking pole, knee pads, a respirator and a helmet. Wong explained that the penalty must have a deterrent effect and send a “wake-up call” to troublemakers.

The protest, which took place in the residential district of Tuen Mun, was part of a months-long series of anti-government demonstrations, beginning in June 2019, calling for the Hong Kong government to withdraw a proposed extradition arrangement with mainland China.

According to the verdict, there were 200 to 250 demonstrators at the scene, occupying roads and paralyzing traffic in the neighborhood. Lee was found to have used his trekking pole to hit the makeshift barriers set by the police. Lee played an “active role” in the demonstration, Wong said.

