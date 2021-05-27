A new COVID-19 infection case found in a 100-year-old in Taiwan has spiked concerns over “happy hypoxia,” where a patient subconsciously suffers from difficulties breathing after experiencing a strong sense of pleasure or euphoria.

Also called silent hypoxia, it is a known complication of COVID-19 likely caused by the formation of small blood clots within the lungs. It is also more commonly found among older patients.

Taiwan health authorities announced an additional 401 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 266 backlogged cases on Thursday, bringing the number of total infections to 5,584 cases.

Thirteen deaths were also recorded, hitting Taiwan’s record single-day high since the global pandemic began early last year.

The concerns over happy hypoxia were brought about by 34 deaths in just half a month, with 90% aged over 50.

The condition can lead to a rapid drop in blood oxygen level, said Lin Jia-mo, Director of Respiratory Intensive Care Unit at Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital in Taipei.

Health experts have suggested that blood oxygen monitoring should be included in the assessment project for patients aged above 50, said Philip Lo, deputy chief of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s medical response unit.

