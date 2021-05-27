Beijing has neither approved nor rejected a potential campaign by former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying to run for the leadership role again, according to one media report.

Online media outlet HK01 on Thursday cited two unnamed sources familiar with Hong Kong affairs as saying that Leung has expressed to Beijing his intention to run, and Beijing did not give its support or rejection.

Leung has often spoken on the city’s current affairs and recently criticized the Carrie Lam administration. In March, he told Reuters that he would “do anything to serve Hong Kong well and to serve the country” and that he has not been sitting on his hands in the past three years.

Leung’s supporters have already met with top figures of the pro-Beijing camp, with one saying that the chances for Lam’s re-election were unrelated to whether Leung would run.

Beijing not giving an opinion was itself a stance that Leung’s camp could continue to campaign, HK01 cited an unnamed veteran pro-Beijing camp member as saying.

On Tuesday, Lam described Leung as a “KOL” — a key opinion leader or influencer — and said that she would not comment on remarks made by individual KOLs.

Cheung Chi-kong, a former Executive Council member under Leung’s administration, slammed Lam in an opinion piece published in the Ming Pao newspaper, saying that she intentionally ignored opinions from Leung, who was followed by the media and hundreds of thousands of people.

He criticized Lam for the blunder over the Return2hk scheme, in which the government had to quickly overturn its decision to ban Hong Kong people coming back from the Guangdong province without facing quarantine, following one local COVID-19 case in Guangzhou.

He cited Chinese Vice Premier Han Zhang as saying that handing the pandemic should be the top priority of Hong Kong, and questioned Lam as to what she was doing when the incident occurred.

Cheung accused Lam of dealing with other administrative matters on June 9, 2019 instead of handling the million-strong march on the streets against the extradition bill.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play