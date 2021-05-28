Hong Kong and its court system have changed after unprecedentedly harsh punishments were handed down over peaceful protests, said two activists who received suspended sentences.

On Friday, District Court judge Amanda Jane Woodcock sentenced 10 activists to jail terms of between 14 and 18 months for offenses ranging from inciting, organizing or participating in an unauthorized assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. Sin Chung-kai and Richard Tsoi received 14 months, suspended for two years.

Outside court, former Democratic Party lawmaker Sin said punishments for participating in unauthorized assemblies used to be a fine or community service orders. The judge set a new precedent by using 18 months or 24 months as her starting point to consider reductions for sentences, he said.

“Hong Kong has changed, and the courts have changed,” he said.

Sin said his legal team would likely consider an appeal. He urged the public to consider the serious consequences for participating in rallies, as his co-defendants would likely face more jail sentences from another case whose trial would start in August.

The sentences created a sense of sadness as they only exercised the freedom of expression stipulated in the Basic Law, Sin said.

As he was a political figure, he was kept in a single cell when he was remanded, he said. The detention center was very hot and prisoners could only have one shower a day, causing heat rashes on his hands even though he was only in his underwear most of the time, he said.

Female prisoners faced a worse situation as they must wear long pants, according to Sin.

Tsoi also said he would consider an appeal so that his case would not be used as a precedent for sentencing peaceful protests.

Tsoi, secretary of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, said there would be an appeal hearing on Saturday for the banned march and vigil commemorating the June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Massacre.

The alliance would fight for the right to commemorate the tragedy through lawful actions, Tsoi said, adding that the legal risk has become greater and greater. He urged the public to stand strong in their belief and find alternative ways to defend their rights and freedoms.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play