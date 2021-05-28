Taiwan on Friday reported the highest number of daily deaths in its latest COVID-19 wave, which began more than two weeks ago.

The self-ruled island reported 19 deaths on Friday, the highest since the latest outbreak began on May 11, taking the island’s total total death toll to 78. Officials reported 555 domestic cases on Friday, including 297 newly confirmed cases and 258 from previous days when reporting was delayed.

Taipei and its adjacent New Taipei remained the worst-hit regions, accounting for 208 and 277, respectively, of Friday’s confirmed cases.

As the outbreak showed no sign of abating, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said late on Thursday that the first batch of 150,000 doses of Moderna vaccines were being delivered to Taiwan, with delivery expected on Friday.

The order for the vaccine was not revealed until late on Thursday, when health officials confirmed Apple Daily Taiwan’s report that the shipment was on its way from Luxembourg.

Taiwan’s top diplomat to Japan, Frank Hsieh, wrote in his Facebook page that Taiwan had to keep a low profile in negotiations about acquiring COVID vaccines in order to avoid political interference.

Earlier this week Tsai said mainland China had blocked Taiwan’s earlier attempt to buy vaccines made by Germany’s BioNTech. This came as pro-Beijing businesses and politicians in Taiwan pressured her government to buy the shots from Shanghai-based distributor Fosun International.

The island expects about 10 million doses of mostly imported vaccines to be delivered to Taiwan by late August, said Chen Shih-chung, head of the Central Epidemic Command Center.

Taiwan is at its second-highest level of COVID alert. Chen said officials would consider raising the warning to the highest level and further tightening control measures if and when untraceable cases accounted for half of new infections.

Taipei’s city government said it would test its traffic and crowd controls in a mock exercise on Sunday.

