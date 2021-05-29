Taiwan recorded another 320 local COVID-19 cases and 166 backdated cases with 21 deaths on Saturday, as public transport data showed far fewer people were going out compared to normal.

Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung said although there were fewer backlogged cases, there had not been a trend of fewer new cases, and the public should continue to implement preventive measures.

He reminded the public to be careful when going to markets as there were positive cases who had previously visited those locations.

New Taipei City recorded 224 cases, and there were 168 in Taipei. Of the cases, 49 were with unknown sources, and the sources of 241 cases were still pending investigations. There were also seven imported cases.

Google data showed 56% less people took public transport than usual, and 46% fewer people went to retail shops and used recreational facilities. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen issued a video to thank the public for their cooperation.

Asked about urges for companies and charities to help secure vaccines, Chen thanked their passion but said vaccine deals must be done through the central government to ensure safety and efficacy.

New Taipei City mayor Hou You-yi, of the opposition KMT party, inspected the pandemic hotspot Luzhou district on Saturday and urged the central government to launch a lockdown to curb the pandemic. The city had been prepared for it, he said.

Trials have been conducted in eight hot zones demanding the public to stop meetings, and to buy enough food each time in order to reduce the number of grocery runs, he said. They should also wear masks at home, Hou said.

Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je, of the Taiwan People’s Party, also said the situation in Taipei was under control, but they must prepare for a potential lockdown.

In Hsinchu City, where the ruling Democratic Progressive Party is in power, the local government administered government-issued vaccines for medics, firefighters and police officers within two days. Mayor Lin Chih-chien said he would fight for more supply of vaccines.

Pingtung County, which is also run by DPP, announced that there were no new cases on Saturday.

