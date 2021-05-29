An advertisement promoting a high-earning nanny who graduated from China’s top Tsinghua University has sparked debate over her choice of profession.

The ad included personal details of the 29-year-old, including her photo, which said she was a Tsinghua graduate fluent in Mandarin and English. It said she was 1.6 meters tall (5-foot-3-inches) and weighed 50 kilograms (110 pounds).

She worked as an assistant for a family of four in Shanghai’s luxury residential development Tomson Riviera, where she cared for a one-year-old child, according to the ad. She then became a housekeeper for a family of three, where she liked to cook dishes with lighter flavors.

Some Chinese internet users said it was a waste of her talents, while others said everyone had the right to choose their profession, which should all be viewed equally.

The company who posted the job ad told Chinese media that her academic qualification was legitimate, and she had already been hired.

The annual salary for a top ranked nanny could be up to 500,000 yuan (US$78,516), it said, and most nannies earned between 15,000 yuan to 50,000 yuan per month.

The company said it had other candidates with masters’ degrees, and others who graduated from top international schools.

Other than taking care of children, the nannies would tutor children on all subjects, depending on the demands of the clients, the company said. Some clients would ask the nannies to use English in tutoring, it added.

