Beijing’s repressive measures are causing unprecedented damage to Hong Kong’s press freedom but are unlikely to lead to an outright ban on media outlets, like Taiwan had done during its previous martial law era, an observer said.

Hong Kong’s press freedom had been deteriorating since Beijing imposed a national security law last year, but the city still had some room for dissident media outlets such as Apple Daily and Stand News, said Wu Ruiren, a researcher at Taiwan’s Academia Sinica.

The Chinese Communist Party and Hong Kong authorities would have difficulty in banning the city’s media outlets, in the way Taiwanese authorities did during the 38 years of martial law to 1987, because the mainland relied on Hong Kong’s status as an international financial hub, Wu said.

The martial law in Taiwan banned independent media outlets while Beijing’s national security law was attached to and executed by a common law system in Hong Kong, said Wu, who was also one of the authors of “Hong Kong Nationalism,” a book previously singled out by former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying for criticism.

Mainland propaganda and indoctrination was unlikely to replace independent media outlets in Hong Kong as the city’s residents were in general educated and had connections with democractic countries, the researcher said.

He said that even when the colonial Hong Kong government had restricted the media in the early 1970s, the city still enjoyed higher press freedoms than Taiwan at the time. The national security law last year marked a major decline in Hong Kong’s press freedom, Wu said.

