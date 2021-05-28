A top Hong Kong microbiologist said he believed the local transmission chain of COVID-19 had been broken.

Hong Kong has not recorded any local cases or imported cases for two consecutive days.

The amount of virus in four local cases with unknown sources and a possible local case — all of whom had come back from overseas — recorded earlier this week was very low, meaning they may have been infected much earlier, said University of Hong Kong microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung. This made him believe Hong Kong has already cleared the local transmission chain, said Yuen, a government adviser on the pandemic.

The four cases included a 39-year-old Indonesian domestic worker who came from Indonesia in mid-February; a 46-year-old Filipino domestic worker who came from Pakistan in early-April; a 43-year-old Pakistani construction worker who came from Pakistan in mid-March; and a 37-year-old Filipino domestic worker who came from the Philippines in mid-March.

The possible local case was a 29-year-old Indonesian domestic worker who came from Indonesia in late April.

The 37-year-old Filppino domestic worker had a so-called CT value lower than 30, while the other four had CT values over 30, meaning that the four had relatively lower amounts of virus. Three of them already had antigens in their bodies when they were hospitalized, meaning that they may have been infected some time ago.

The Centre for Health Protection was arranging for genetic sequencing of the virus in the patients’ samples to confirm the source of their infections, Apple Daily has learned. Yuen said it was uncertain if the sequencing could be done for the entire genome, because the patients had very low levels of the virus.

The centre also determined a cluster started from an Indian man during hotel quarantine should be categorized as imported cases.

A four-year-old boy confirmed to be infected on May 15 was listed as a local case with an unknown source, but Yuen said the boy had a low amount of virus and so he believed it was more likely that the boy was infected in January.

Not counting the boy, the last case with unknown sources was confirmed on April 23. The last case that was epidemiologically linked to a local case was recorded on April 28.

