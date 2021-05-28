China’s southern province of Guangdong will continue to restrict electricity use in its 17 cities until the end of this year due to a continuous shortage of energy supply, the financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday.

The affected cities include the provincial capital of Guangzhou and other major industrial counties including Foshan, Dongguan and Huizhou. Power rationing in some areas in Guangdong will increase to three days per week from one day.

Rationing was increased because Guangdong produced between 6.02% and 8.3% less electricity than normal in May, Caixin reported.

The increased demand for coal and the subsequent price inflation it has brought about were among the causes of the power gap, the report said. Due to the country’s environmental protection rules and the post-pandemic macroeconomic recovery, the price of this fossil fuel has gradually risen since March.

The rise in the futures price of thermal coal also boosted the spot price for coal, Caixin said.

Meanwhile, other southern provinces including Guangxi and Yunnan have also started to ration electricity due to the supply shortage.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play