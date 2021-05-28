Mainland Chinese media has published records of a conversation between a famous U.S. economist and former Chinese premier Zhao Ziyang, in a rare acknowledgment of a senior official who was purged for his association with the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

With just days to go until the 32nd anniversary of the June 4th 1989 massacre, mainland outlet NetEase republished a record of a 1988 conversation between Zhao, who was general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party at the time, and economist Milton Friedman, who received a Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 1976.

The record does not give Zhao’s full name, referring to him only by his surname or by his title.

Their conversation took place in Beijing on Friedman’s second visit to China in September 1988. Upon meeting Friedman, Zhao described his visitor as a “big professor” in economics while Zhao himself was comparable to a primary school student.

Zhao spoke frankly about the economic challenges China was facing at that time, including problems with market reforms and inflation. He also denied reports in Hong Kong newspapers that there were internal disagreements among the Chinese leadership over these reforms.

Friedman reportedly explained to Zhao the important relationship between private property rights and economic prosperity, saying that the key was to decentralize power from the central government.

Friedman also said that inflation could not be curbed by controlling individual prices, adding that many countries had tried this but the result had been failure.

Friedman also praised Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore for achieving a level of development in 30 years which took Western countries 200 years. Although China, as a large country, would naturally encounter great difficulty with this, it was possible for China to achieve this level of development in 30 years, Friedman said.

It is unclear why NetEase republished this conversation, especially so close to a sensitive anniversary, but it has prompted netizens to post comments praising Zhao’s open-mindedness and his place in history.

Zhao was removed from his leadership positions after he supported making conciliatory measures towards student protesters occupying Tiananmen Square in 1989. Following this purge, Zhao kept a low profile until his death in 2005.

