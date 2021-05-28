The Hong Kong government’s proposal to restrict access to the personal information of company directors in public records might undermine the city’s status as an international financial center, a fund managers’ group has warned.

The Hong Kong Investment Funds Association expressed the industry’s concerns and urged a public consultation on the issue, in a letter to Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui.

The government’s proposal would see company directors’ addresses and part of their identity card numbers hidden in the Companies Registry.

The fund managers’ group said some of its members were concerned that the proposal could undermine Hong Kong’s status as a financial hub in the long run, and give the city a high-risk rating related to money laundering.

The proposed change would reduce transparency in the system and weaken oversight, the group said. The restrictions would potentially obscure related-party transactions, thereby hindering fund managers’ efforts to monitor investee companies and to conduct client due diligence.

Tightened access to information would remove valuable unique identifiers that distinguish directors in the due diligence work of investors, auditors and other professionals, the group said.

Residential addresses are an effective identifier, and restrictions on access to such data would mean fund managers need to rely on auditors or other services when assessing the risks of transactions, it said.

Financial institutes typically check annual returns from the Companies Registry to review a company’s status and the identity of directors and shareholders, the group said. This is done, it explained, during due diligence or other processes to verify the risks, identity and suitability related to their business relations.

The proposed change might also affect funds managed by Hong Kong-based institutes in foreign jurisdictions, which usually require customers’ full name, ID number and full postal address.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play