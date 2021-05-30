Prominent members of Hong Kong’s pro-establishment camp have criticized Chief Executive Carrie Lam for failing to expand the city’s housing supply during her term, with an expert saying that such denunciations may represent worsening relationships between Lam and other Beijing loyalists.

Andrew Fung, formerly the top media aide for Lam’s predecessor, CY Leung, wrote on Sunday that Lam had squandered the opportunities created by his former boss. Leung identified 210 plots of land for housing development during his term, but only 66% of them had been rezoned as of March, Fung said.

“The current administration was in a position to reap the rewards, but the process of ‘reaping’ was slow,” Fung wrote in an op-ed for Singtao Daily.

Lam’s government had not offered proactive plans for increasing land supply for the next five to 10 years, and it needed to reflect on why it had “wasted the land supply achievements left by CY Leung,” he added.

The current government needed to be held accountable for the “low land supply, low completion rate of new housing blocks and low living quality” in Hong Kong, Fung said. “Is someone deliberately protecting the interests of land developers, to turn them into the government’s ‘tax collector’? Or is it to let administrative officers work for rich property developers after they quit their jobs?”

Lam’s housing policy also came under fire from Stephen Wong, the senior vice president of the Our Hong Kong Foundation. The think tank was founded by former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa.

Over the past eight years, the Hong Kong government had fallen short of its public housing construction target by 100,000 units, Wong said. The figure was equivalent to 13.5 times the number of housing units in Choi Hung Estate.

“They fell short by 13 Choi Hung Estates in eight years. Was anybody held responsible? No,” Wong said in an interview with Now TV on Sunday. The delay in expanding the housing supply was due to government bureaucracy, he added.

Ivan Choy, a senior lecturer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s department of government and public administration, said the “CY Leung camp” was focusing on housing policy because Beijing considered it to be Hong Kong’s No. 1 problem.

The criticisms against Lam are seen as preparations from the Leung camp for the chief executive election scheduled for next year, Choy said.

Apple Daily has reached out to the Chief Executive’s Office for comment.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play