A new social movement in mainland China that embraces low productivity is extremely important as politics remain rigid and hopes for social reforms are dim, a Chinese political scholar says.

The movement, called “lying-flatism,” embraces the idea of refusing to go with the flow in terms of societal expectations, such as in employment, marriage and childrearing, and consumerism.

An author who adopted the philosophy said that he had not worked full-time for two years. In an article titled “Lying Flat is Righteous,” the author said that such expectations typically came from the traditional ideas of elder family members. The constant feeding of celebrity news about the latest romances and pregnancies to the masses was akin to imposing a way of thinking on them, he said.

The unnamed author, who calls himself “a kind traveler” and has seen his writings shared widely online, reportedly works for only one to two months per year and has a lifestyle that costs just 200 yuan (US$31) a month to maintain.

Political scholar Wu Qiang said that lying-flatism had found universal recognition among working middle-aged and young people who were normally seen as struggling in life.

Wu said that the working environment in the mainland was increasingly competitive, with employers demanding more and more from their staff, but employee protections had not kept pace with this change. The scholar cited a “996” working arrangement that was common in some sectors, in which employees were expected to work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week.

In a sign that the lying-flat philosophy may be receiving some official pushback, state news agency Xinhua published a commentary on May 20 calling on young people who had adopted the idea of eschewing societal expectations to value hard work.

The commentary refrained from harsh criticism of such young people, saying that the fact they could make such choices “embodies the achievements of social development.”

Li Fengliang, associate professor at the Institute of Education in Tsinghua University, proved to be a stronger critic of the philosophy, publishing an article on Friday that described greater competition as a cost society must pay in order to gain benefits.

Li referred to lying-flatism as an extremely irresponsible attitude that would let down one’s own parents and the millions of hard-working taxpayers. The harsh tone of Li’s article came under attack from internet users after it was published.

