A proposed plan allowing doctors trained outside Hong Kong to work locally should be expanded to non-permanent residents and have lower language requirements, a member of the government’s de facto cabinet says.

Executive Council member Tommy Cheung, who is also a lawmaker for the catering sector, is preparing to suggest revisions to the government’s proposal, which the legislature will discuss on Wednesday.

“Would it be possible to let the children of [Hong Kong] permanent residents or, to cast our nets even wider, let non-permanent residents practice medicine in Hong Kong?” Cheung said.

“Are academic qualifications the only criteria? Why are we only looking at which medical school they have attended, and not at their current workplace or hospital, which might also be very famous? And thirdly, do they have to be bilingual and speak both Chinese and English, or can this be relaxed to allow either Chinese or English?”

The government’s proposed scheme, unveiled earlier this month, is aimed at tackling the city’s chronic shortage of doctors in the public sector. It would allow non-locally trained doctors to practice medicine in Hong Kong and exempt them from passing the local licensing exam.

Applicants would need to be permanent Hong Kong residents, which means they must have lived in the city for at least seven years. Only people who have graduated from a list of recognized medical schools and are registered doctors elsewhere would be considered. They also have to agree to work for at least five years in Hong Kong’s public sector.

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Elizabeth Quat said her party, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, had yet to decide whether to support Cheung’s suggestion to broaden the scope of eligibility.

Quat said that while the government’s proposal was a “good start,” it was still rather conservative. She worried if it would be able to solve the manpower shortfall, let alone recruit much-needed qualified specialists.

Lawmaker Alice Mak of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions said her support for Cheung’s idea would depend on whether the government could give an estimate on the number of doctors the scheme would be able to attract.

Should the figures be “high enough” there would be no need to widen the coverage of the scheme, but if it was only a “small number,” she might consider supporting his changes.

