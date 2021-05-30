Government-sanctioned religious groups in China have been holding events to celebrate the Chinese Communist Party in the lead-up to its centenary in July.

At a recent event, a Christian church choir in Jiangsu province’s Xiangshui county performed songs and odes praising the CCP. A drama show entitled “Ten Thanks to the Communist Party” was also staged as worshippers waved the party’s flags.

Some internet users criticized the performances, saying that it was “disgusting” to raise the Communist Party’s flags inside the church and that “Jesus was weeping.”

Meanwhile, the Buddhist College of Minnan in Fujian’s Xiamen city organized a speech contest on the theme of following the party’s teachings. One monk praised the 100-year-old party and compared it to an energetic and passionate youngster who has incessantly injected new vigor into building China.

“As a young monk in this new era, we have to have a sense of responsibility … The great revival of the nation is a great legend. The explorations of the space and seas we have today are an outcome of the 100-year-old exploration,” he said.

The Fujian college might have had no choice but to hold the event out of funding consideration, Shandong-based monk Shi Dongguo told Radio Free Asia.

Students refusing to join the event might be unable to graduate, while those who wanted to improve their positions in the college would show initiative by taking part, Shi said.

