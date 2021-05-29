Hong Kong prisons have been fitted with better ventilation to improve the living conditions of prisoners in stifling jail cells, the Correctional Services Department has said, after more than 125,000 people signed a petition calling for improvements.

The CSD said it had taken a number of measures to improve the environment of those in detention, including air circulation. This meant installing industrial fans and new gates and windows with better ventilation capabilities, according to an email disclosed by Shiu Ka-chun, a former lawmaker of the social welfare sector, on Saturday.

In the email dated Thursday, the CSD also said it planned to install cylindrical fans in prison cells at Stanley Prison — the largest maximum security prison in Hong Kong — that had safety features preventing inmates from committing suicide.

Shiu, who is also the founder of Wall-fare, a welfare group that fights for the rights of people in custody, said the department’s reply was too short on details.

“At which prisons were the installations and improvements made? How many industrial fans and cylindrical fans were added across all Hong Kong prisons? How far did temperatures drop after the improvements were made?” Shiu said in a joint Facebook post with former lawmaker Fernando Cheung.

He urged the department to take up their suggestions in the online petition, including allowing family members to provide detainees with cooling patches, sunblock, sunglasses and portable electric fans. It also requested penitentiary officers to offer cold drinking water instead of the current practice of providing hot water to inmates, and prison uniforms fit for the summer weather.

Hong Kong prisons do not have air-conditioning and advocates have previously raised concerns over the well-being of those in custody, especially during the humid summer. There are no international standards on the provision of air-conditioning in prison.

The call for improvements comes as forecasters have predicted that this summer could be one of the hottest on record for the city.

