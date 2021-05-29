Hong Kong’s health minister has thanked a land developer for offering the gift of a new apartment in a lottery to encourage voluntary vaccination.

The Sino Group has announced it will give out a 449 square foot apartment at the Grand Central estate in Kwun Tong, worth HK$10.8 million (US$1.39 million), to the winner of the lottery, which only permanent Hong Kong residents who are over 18 years old and fully vaccinated can join.

The developer said participants must register by Sept. 1, and it would pay the relevant taxes for the winner as well.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan, speaking on a radio talk show on Saturday, thanked the developer for its offer and said the government welcomed incentives to boost the vaccination rate.

The pandemic situation in Hong Kong had stabilized, with medical experts believing the coronavirus was close to a complete wipeout, but people could not drop their guard, she said. Most cases in May were imported or were old infections that tested positive again, she added.

Chan urged young people to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect the elderly at home.

As of Friday, 2.28 million doses of vaccines have been administered. The government earlier announced it would offer free vaccines to mainland Chinese travelers who held two-way permits that allowed for short-term Hong Kong trips, as well as to non-refoulement claimants and refugees recognised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Hong Kong.

The lottery prize has not created long queues at vaccination centers. Residents at the centers told Apple Daily that they booked the jab before the news came out, or were unaware of the offer.

At the Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Center, a man named Sze told Apple Daily that he had applied for a temporary job to help conduct a census, thus he wanted to get inoculated for safety.

Sze said that although Hong Kong people loved gambling, the lottery was “laughable” as the government should not link public health or other important matters with politics. Many residents were worried about the side effects of the vaccines, he said.

However, the lottery might push people who already planned to get vaccinated to do it sooner, Sze said.

A man who gave his name as Cheng said he was initially waiting for a second-generation vaccine, but decided to get a BioNTech injection after hearing of the lottery. It was attractive, although he would not expect to win, he said.

Those who were worried about the safety of vaccines would not get immunized just because of the lottery, he said.

A man named Au and his girlfriend on Saturday received their first shot, which they had booked a few days ago. They did not believe they would win the lottery, they said.

At the Kowloon Bay Sports Center, which provided the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, nobody was queuing. A man named Lee said he had booked the session in advance. Lee said he had heard of the lottery but was not interested.

