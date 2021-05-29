Life in Shanghai is about running out of money before the next paycheck, as 29-year-old migrant “Xiaochen” has found.”A coffee for 10 yuan (US$1.60), cigarettes 15 yuan, two meals 60 yuan, and that’s 100 yuan, all gone in a day. Those are just the basics,” said Xiaochen, who prefers to go by her nickname.

A native of Jiangxi province, Xiaochen moved to the coastal financial hub in 2018, enticed by the more lucrative jobs and the allure of a glamorous urban lifestyle. She found herself among other like-minded “Shanghai drifters,” all young, recent graduates whose hukou, or household registration, is from other mainland Chinese cities.

The cost of living does not come cheap in Shanghai, recently crowned the priciest city in the world for luxury living, according to a report by Swiss wealth management group Julius Baer in April.

Xiaochen used to work at a gaming firm. Her monthly paycheck of 9,000 yuan after insurance and other tax deductions left her with 7,400 yuan to spend. But with online shopping at her fingertips, Xiaochen admits she is unable to save much and has racked up 50,000 yuan of debts, including money borrowed from family members and around 10,000 yuan drawn on her credit card.

Her spending habits are indicative of a growing group of young people who prefer to spend more on food, travel and experiences, rather than scrimp and save for investment and housing, experts say. Around 40% of young singles residing in first-tier cities are living from paycheck to paycheck, according to a report by state broadcaster China Central Television this year.

Zhou Xiaochuan, former chief of the People’s Bank of China, said last year that while young people saving less would boost domestic demand, he was also worried some were overspending.

One academic said the younger generation’s consumption habits would cause social problems in the long run.

“If they only spend on eating and drinking, it won’t help China’s economy in the long run. It might even become a burden [for the country] in 30 years because they won’t have any savings, and will not be prepared for retirement or old-age care,” said Dr. Kwok Yun-kwong, a senior lecturer at Hong Kong Baptist University’s school of business.

Xiaochen, who now works as a freelancer, is fully aware of the need to start saving for a rainy day, but laments that the cards are stacked against her.

“Most young people can’t save money and won’t be able to afford a house. How can one, earning just 10,000 yuan a month, afford the mortgage alone? In the end, you’d have to rely on your parents’ help, wouldn’t you?” she said.

Kwok said the notion of spending freely, knowing a house purchase was out of reach in an expensive city like Shanghai, was “dangerous.”

“If you know you can’t afford to buy property, the more money you should save. What will happen when you are old? In the long term, this is a social crisis,” the academic warned.

