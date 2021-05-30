Hong Kong’s number two official lauded property developers for offering a flat worth more than HK$10 million (US$1.29 million) as a lottery prize for vaccinated residents.

“Property developers have recently volunteered to donate a housing unit to be awarded to vaccinated residents via a lottery. This move is worthy of recognition,” Cheung wrote on his blog on Sunday. “We welcome the business sectors to provide incentives for the public to get vaccinated, as a way of demonstrating their corporate social responsibility.”

Cheung said Hong Kong had largely achieved the goal of having zero local infections, but the coronavirus pandemic was still severe. It was “very worrying” that Hong Kong only had a vaccination rate of less than 20%, he added.

Vaccination was the only way out for Hong Kong, and members of the public should not hesitate to get immunized, Cheung said.

Lawmaker and Executive Councillor Jeffrey Lam said the business sector was preparing other lottery events, with companies willing to offer prizes such as plane tickets, hotel stays, meals, transport fares and theme park tickets.

Lam said he was discussing with the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce to host fortnightly lotteries, with the goal of pushing up the vaccination rate to nearly 70% by September.

Other potential incentive programs included quarantine exemptions for vaccinated travelers to the Greater Bay Area, as well as letting spouses accompany their partners for their vaccination.

Secretary for Innovation and Technology Alfred Sit said on Sunday that the government will soon integrate vaccination records into the official LeaveHomeSafe app. The functionality is planned for Apple smartphones, and the government was discussing arrangements with Google for Android phones, Sit wrote on Facebook.

The Hong Kong government is expected to announce a policy this week that would allow civil servants to take a day off for each vaccine dose.

Leung Chau-ting, chair of the Federation of the Civil Service Unions, said he agreed with the measure because of the prevalence of side effects associated with the vaccine. However, Leung said he had not yet received official confirmation for the policy.

Leung said he was unsure if the policy could incentivize civil servants to get vaccinated, but frontline workers who interact with crowds might appreciate having days off.

