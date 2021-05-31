American journalist Peter Hessler is set to leave China, after Sichuan University-Pittsburgh Institute refused to renew his teaching contract.

Based in Chengdu, the 52-year-old has served as an associate professor at the university since 2019. The China correspondent for The New Yorker, Hessler is known for his books on contemporary China, including “Oracle Bones” and “River Town.”

Over the weekend, translator He Yujia posted a statement to Chinese social media Douban on his behalf, where he confirmed the news. “I want to emphasize that I have greatly enjoyed being back in the classroom after more than 20 years,” Hessler wrote, adding that he wishes to return to China.

The news of his departure was taken from his private communications and was not intended as a public statement, he stressed. Hessler will be returning to Colorado with his family at the end of the semester, as their visa will expire by summer.

Hessler first moved to China as a volunteer English teacher with the U.S. Peace Corps in 1996. He taught English at a school in Sichuan for two years, before moving to Beijing, where he reported for a number of publications, including the Wall Street Journal and the New Yorker. He relocated to Cairo in 2010, where he reported on the Middle East for the New Yorker, before returning to China in 2019.

He is widely praised as one of the best writers on contemporary China. His three works — “River Town: Two Years on the Yangtze”, “Oracle Bones: A Journey Through Time in China” and “Country Driving: A Chinese Road Trip” — were known together as the Chinese trilogy.

“Oracle Bones” was not printed in Chinese due to the sensitivity of the topic, while redacted versions of the other two were published in Shanghai.

His students reportedly alerted the authorities in December 2019, accusing Hessler of speaking critically of the regime. Hessler has denied the report.

Many netizens expressed regrets at the news of his contract termination. “I think Hessler is already relatively pro-China. I don’t understand why he is kicked out,” one wrote.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play