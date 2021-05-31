China sees a post-pandemic wedding boom with over 400,000 couples tying the knot during the Labour Day holiday. Citing industry insiders, state media CCTV reported that the Chinese wedding industry is expanding by 5% each year and is expected to exceed 2 trillion yuan (US$314 billion) by 2026.

After the coronavirus pandemic disrupted plans for over a year, Chinese couples are rushing to the altar as the wedding season kicks off in May. One wedding planner said business increased by 200% compared to 2019. Wedding venues are also in short supply as many hotels have gone out of business during the pandemic.

“It is easier to make a booking during the low season. For the high season, you have to do it at least six months to a year in advance,” said a pair of newlyweds, surnamed Suen and Shen. Their wedding was postponed from February to May due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and they failed to secure a venue.

Wedding planners, emcees, photographers and makeup artists are also high in demand. Niu Xiao-yu, a planner based in Beijing, said young people prefer weddings organized by professionals, who advise on outfits, take care of the time management and all other details of the event.

Many organizers are offering high salaries to recruit new talents. One wedding emcee company hosted 212 ceremonies on May 22 alone and increased their number of emcees from 150 last year to 258 this year.

Though the scale of weddings is shrinking, companies are upgrading their packages and services, contributing to the growing wedding cost. Market surveys found that the average spending of a new couple exceeds 220,000 yuan, 3.5 times that of 2015. In first-tier cities, 30% of newlyweds hire professional companies.

Li Ji-yan, who oversees a match-making agency in the city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang that focuses on finding men for single women, said business has grown by two thirds year-on-year. Expenses increased by 20%, mainly due to the surge in costs of venues and banquets, he added. Weddings in rural areas are less expensive and only cost 70,000 to 80,000 yuan on average, whereas in cities, it would be around 100,000 yuan.

