China has sentenced Hushtar Isa, brother of the President of the World Uighur Congress, to life in prison.

In a statement on Saturday, the organization strongly condemned the sentencing of Hushtar Isa, which was reported by Radio Free Asia.

“I am truly heartbroken to hear this news. My brother is an innocent man. He was punished because of my activism and work as a human rights activist,’' said WUC President Dolkun Isa.

Chinese authorities routinely punish the families and relatives of activists for their advocacy abroad. The latest sentencing came after Isa’s parents both died in detention. “The Chinese government is using hostage diplomacy in an attempt to silence me and Uighurs abroad,” said Isa.

According to the group, Hushtar Isa graduated from Highway University in Xi’an in 1996 and worked at a restaurant as well as a driving school in Aksu.

In 2017, Hushtar Isa was arrested and held at a detention camp for “inciting terrorism.” The Uighur leader has not heard of any news about his brother ever since.

Dilxat Raxit, a spokesperson for the German-based exile group, said the Chinese government holds relatives in Xinjiang as hostages in order to silence Uighurs overseas.

Since the Chinese authorities intensified their crackdown on Xinjiang in 2016, over 250,000 people have been convicted, many of vague offences, such as “inciting terrorism” and “inciting ethnic hatred.” The incarceration rate of the region jumped by five times from 2016 to 2018 and is also five times that of the average rate in other regions.

Raxit pointed at the growing evidence of China’s systematic persecution of the Uighurs. “It is a fact that cannot be hidden,” he added.

The exile group urged the international community to condemn the move and hold China accountable for breaching international laws. It also called on the United Nations to investigate, document and report on the crimes of the Chinese government.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play