Resolving the June 4 tragedy is “an unavoidable responsibility” of the Chinese government and Communist Party, said Tiananmen Mothers, a group of survivors and family members of the bloody crackdown in 1989.

The statement, issued before the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, recounted the violent military crackdown that injured and killed students and citizens on the night of June 4, 1989.

“It’s been 32 years, but the government never mentioned how many were injured or killed in the tragedy,” the statement wrote, adding that related news of the historical event have been censored and many young people grew up not knowing about the incident at all.

The statement on Monday noted that it is the centennial founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party this year. Citing the words of President Xi Jinping, who said Chinese people hold the highest position in his heart, the group called on the government to address the issue of June 4 in order to live up to its promise of ruling the country by law and respecting people’s principal position in the country.

To show people the candor and unselfishness of the CCP, authorities should have the sincerity and courage to set the record straight, taking on its responsibility based on the law and facts, the group stressed.

The group has called for dialogue since the 1990s, demanding the truth, compensation and accountability. Beijing can restore the untold truth by first announcing the full name list of victims and making compensation to survivors. Those who ordered soldiers to fire should be held legally responsible, while the authorities should apologize to the entire population, the statement added.

Two elderly members of the group have passed away last year, putting the total count at 62. But the group pledged to remain unwavering in its belief.

