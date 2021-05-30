Hong Kong’s museum commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre reopened on Sunday with an exhibition showing photos of the 1989 democracy movement in China, as well as images of Hong Kong’s June 4 vigil over the years.

Alfred Lo, a committee member of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, told reporters that the museum will be open to members of the public to lay flowers in remembrance of the massacre’s victims.

“As long as everyone takes an extra step, then not even the strongest political oppression can stop us from amplifying historical facts,” Lo said, adding that everyone had the responsibility to keep the memory of June 4 alive.

Lo said the event should not pose any legal risks, “unless it is a crime in today’s Hong Kong to speak about facts, history and the truth.” The exhibits were just records of what the Hong Kong public had known for the past 32 years, he added.

On Saturday, the Appeal Board on Public Meetings and Processions upheld the police ban on the annual June 4 candlelight vigil at Victoria Park, citing risks of COVID-19 infection.

Richard Tsoi, vice chair of the Hong Kong Alliance, said visitors to the museum should schedule their visit online. The exhibition took place on private premises so it was exempt from the prohibition on group gatherings, he added.

Tsoi said he believed the exhibition to be within legal bounds, but admitted it was hard to predict whether the authorities would crack down on it.

Due to the ban on the Victoria Park vigil on June 4, the exhibition will include an area for members of the public to lay flowers to commemorate the massacre’s victims, Tsoi said. Visitors should expect a longer waiting time on the evening of June 4, he said.

Given the current political environment, visitors should also consider the risks involved in their participation, Tsoi added.

The museum’s reopening on Sunday drew families and children. A man surnamed Fong told Apple Daily that he wanted to teach his children an unfiltered version of history.

“If the country’s regime hides its flaws and cannot honestly face up to its own history, that will result in a very bad education for our next generation,” he said.

Fong said he had not yet decided how to commemorate June 4 this year, given that the vigil had been banned by police. However, he said that the government cannot repress the public’s sentiments forever. “Once we get the opportunity, we will take a stand.”

