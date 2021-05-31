China described a plan to introduce a three-child policy as a measure to advance the balanced development of the population in the long-term, an explanation that was met with skepticism in a country with few child-rearing incentives and after earlier relaxation measures yielded little.

A meeting of the Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping pointed out that population aging in China had deepened, and the authorities should move one step further to optimize the country’s childbirth policy, according to a report in the official Xinhua News Agency.

The meeting concluded that while the two-child policy, introduced in 2016, had “achieved positive results,” a new policy allowing married couples to have three children should be introduced, along with supporting measures.

This would improve the population structure, positively respond to the national strategy on the aging population and preserve the advantages and talents of China’s human capital, the Xinhua report said.

The meeting concluded that policies relating to marriage, child-rearing and education should be considered in tandem, referring to measures such as improving the maternity leave and maternity insurance systems, strengthening support policies relating to taxation and housing and ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of women in employment.

However, the actual impact of the policy change will not be significant, according to Kevin Tsui, associate professor of economics at Clemson University.

When the one-child policy was in effect, couples could choose to ignore it if they were willing to pay a fine, but once China’s economy improved after its reform and opening up, the actual effect of the policy was that many couples simply chose not to have children at all, he said.

He compared the situation to that of Singapore, where there are incentives available for university-educated parents to have children.

“Not only are you allowed to give birth, there are policies to encourage you to give birth,” Tsui said.

The latest census statistics published in China showed there are more than 260 million people over the age of 60, accounting for 18.7% of the population. While the statistics did not show a population decline, the growth rate was the slowest in decades.

