Ties with mainland China were among reasons for Taiwan’s allies to stop short of raising a formal motion to accept the self-ruled island to an annual meeting held by the World Health Organization’s decision-making body, observers said.

For the fifth consecutive year, the World Health Assembly body has shut the doors to Taiwan during its annual meeting on Tuesday. This came despite support voiced for Taiwan by the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia and eight other allies.

Their efforts had not been enough as the countries failed to raise a motion formally during the meeting to discuss the possibility of accepting Taiwan as an observer, said John Lim, a former researcher at Taiwan’s Academia Sinica.

While signalling support for Taiwan, the self-ruled island’s supporters could not go too far, chiefly because they needed to consider their ties to mainland China. These countries maintained official diplomatic ties with Beijing and observed the so-called “one China” principle, under which Taiwan is regarded as a part of mainland China, Lim told Apple Daily.

Their backing for Taiwan also served as a protest against Beijing’s threats to the region and its repression at home, the researcher added.

Another observer, Hui Ching, of the Hong Kong Zhi Ming Institute think tank, said the WHO only accepted sovereign states as members, but Taiwan was not regarded as one of those.

The island was already represented by China under the current WHO structure that was laid down in the 1970s. “None of the countries, including the U.S. and Europe, would say Taiwan is a sovereign state,” he said.

It would be wishful thinking if Taiwan believed that its relative success in combating COVID-19 was enough to win itself membership in the international body, Hui said.

Some of Taiwan’s allies recently made some “outrageous” back pedalling in their pledges, including an apparent U-turn by Japan on whether to use military force to intervene in conflicts in the Taiwan Strait, Hui said.

Mainland China remained a giant and mighty neighbor to Japan, Korea and other Asian countries and they must take Beijing’s threats into consideration, he said.

