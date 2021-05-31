The case of 47 pro-democracy activists facing subversion charges in Hong Kong under the national security law will be transferred to the High Court, meaning there will be no cap on the number of years in their jail sentences if they are convicted.

In a hearing on Monday, Chief Magistrate Victor So adjourned the proceedings until July 8, at which time the defendants will have their first opportunity to submit pleas of guilty or not guilty. However, So rebuffed a request from one of the defendants’ lawyers to compel the prosecution to provide more details on the elements of the criminal offense at the heart of the proceedings.

Senior barrister Nigel Kat, representing former district councillor Tiffany Yuen, argued that since the national security law is a brand new law and the guidance on the elements of the criminal offenses is very limited, the court should order the prosecution to produce more information.

So responded that he had no authority to make such an order, and if there was any dispute between the prosecution and the defense over the nature of the charges, the dispute should be handled once the case is transferred to the High Court.

Kat argued that it would be difficult for his client to submit an appropriate plea with the lack of information currently available.

Senior barrister Anson Wong, representing three of the defendants, also requested that the prosecution disclose whether the case would be conducted behind closed doors, conducted before a jury, and whether the defendants were considered principal offenders or active participants.

According to the national security law, principal offenders in a subversion offense can be imprisoned for between 10 years to life on conviction, while active participants can be imprisoned for between three and 10 years.

Wong argued that these details would have a great bearing on whether or not defendants chose to plead guilty to the charge.

So said that the law only required the prosecution to disclose documents containing witness statements, and there was no law requiring the prosecution to inform the defendants of the category of offense they are accused of.

The prosecution documents will be made available to defense lawyers seven days before the next hearing on July 8. So rejected a request for the documents to be submitted earlier, saying that if the defense believed that the time available was insufficient, they could make a separate application to the court.

The 47 defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit subversion in relation to the unofficial primary elections held in July 2020. Eleven of the defendants were granted bail in March, while the remaining 36 were denied bail and have been in custody for three months.

