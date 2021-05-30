The worst drought to hit Taiwan in more than half a century has continued to affect the island, as Saturday’s rainstorms failed to fall into reservoir catchment areas.

As clouds gradually moved to the northern part of the Taiwan Strait, the island’s Central Weather Bureau on Saturday afternoon issued a special report of heavy rainfall in 16 counties and cities from the northern capital city of Taipei to the southern industrial city of Kaohsiung.

The rains led to flooding in some parts of the island — water levels in Changhua’s Lukang town reached up to people’s calves — but failed to fall into catchment areas, resulting in just a minor increase in reservoir water levels.

Amid the drought and COVID-19, President Tsai Ing-wen urged people to stay home and reminded them to pay heed to safety measures.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play