A mainland Chinese lecturer was on Friday sacked by a public university in Shanghai after her doctoral degree was revoked by Kyoto University in Japan over plagiarism.

The Shanghai University of Electric Power’s decision to fire Jin Jing was announced on its Weibo social media account on Friday. Jin was a lecturer at the university’s College of Foreign Languages.

Kyoto University’s investigation came after it received a report in May 2019 suggesting Jin plagiarized material for her 2012 doctoral thesis.

She was awarded a doctorate by Kyoto as a graduate student from the Graduate School of Human and Environmental Studies on Sept. 24, 2012.

On May 25 this year, Kyoto University announced the cancelation of Jin’s doctorate, the first time that the school had revoked a doctorate due to academic misconduct in its 124-year history.

A university spokesperson also held a press conference on the incident, bowing to apologize to the community.

According to the Shanghai University of Electric Power’s website, Jin joined the Japanese department in May 2013, specializing in the comparative study of Chinese and Japanese grammar.

University of Electric Power’s dismissal came two days after it announced it would look into Jin’s misconduct.

Founded in 1951, the university is co-managed by the central government in Beijing and the Shanghai Municipal government.

