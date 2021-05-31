Health authorities in China’s southern province of Guangdong have ordered a mandatory lockdown for all residents living in two areas of the provincial capital’s Liwan district from Monday at 10 p.m. after recording dozens of COVID-19 cases.

Mainland Chinese health authorities on Sunday reported 27 new cases of infection, of which all were diagnosed in Guangdong, with some involving the more transmissible variants. Eighteen cases were found in the capital of Guangzhou, of which 14 were asymptomatic.

The Command Center for COVID-19 Control and Prevention of Guangzhou on Monday implemented closed management in two subdistricts in the Liwan district.

All residents in Baihedong and Zhongnan must stay at home, the center said in a Monday notification, adding that necessities would be delivered to every household on a daily basis.

All public facilities were closed, with online shopping services also suspended.

People who wished to travel outside the province by plane, rail or long-distance bus must also show a green health code and a negative test certificate within 72 hours, health authorities ruled.

A working group was sent to Guangdong to guide the handling of the outbreak, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng told a press briefing on Monday.

One resident living in Baihedong told Apple Daily that many buildings in his neighborhood had been cordoned off, while medical personnel wearing a full set of protective clothing required residents to go home as quickly as possible.

According to mainland media, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport saw 304 flight cancelations as of 9 a.m. on Monday, with 184 flights canceled at the Shenzhen Baoan International Airport.

The outbreak in Guangzhou has sparked concerns over whether the domestically developed vaccines are effective against the variant strains, as health officials have said both transmission chains found in Guangzhou and Shenzhen involved new coronavirus variants first identified in Britain and India.

The locally produced vaccines can cope with mutated strains, said Shao Yiming, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, adding that the center had already looked into vaccines targeting the mutant viruses.

